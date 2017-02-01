EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1731000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brazoria County officials search for missing teen.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager last seen near Manvel.Averi Mckenzie Bright, 13, was last seen around 1:10pm Tuesday in the Sedona Lakes Subdivision in Brazoria County.ABC13's Courtney Fischer spoke to Averi's father, Ed Bright. He said that they hacked into her Uber account and found that she took one to Discovery Green and later to Buffalo Wild Wings on Washington Avenue.He said her family believes she may have run away, but he does not know why. He said does not know why she would go to Discovery Green for Super Bowl Live because she's not a football fan and doesn't like crowds.She was wearing a black hoodie with black yoga style pants and red glasses, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Department at 979-864-2392.