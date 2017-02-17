NEWS

Texas lawmaker files resolution to stop using Chilean flag emoji as Texas flag

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Texas lawmaker filed a resolution to stop using the Chilean flag emoji as the Texas flag. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
You're using the wrong emoji.

That's the statement from one Texas lawmaker, who is filing legislation to remind all Texans that an emoji that looks like a Texas flag is not, in fact, the Texas flag.

"Most major electronic messaging applications provide a number of flag emojis, including that of the Republic of Chile, but the official flag of Texas, also known as the Lone Star Flag, is not included in the selection," wrote Rep. Tom Oliverson.

Oliverson lives in Cypress.



The Lone Star flag looks similar to the Chilean flag above but has a blue box with the Lone Star goes top to bottom.



The five points of the Lone Star represent fortitude, loyalty, righteousness, prudence, and broadmindedness.

House Resolution 75 would remind folks that there is no substitute for the Lone Star flag.

"That the 85th Legislature of the State of Texas hereby reject the notion that the Chilean flag, although it is a nice flag, can in any way compare to or be substituted for the official state flag of Texas and urge all Texans not to use the Republic of Chile flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the Lone Star Flag of the great State of Texas."
Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthybizarretexaspoliticstexas news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump asks black reporter to schedule meeting with Black Caucus
Elementary teacher killed in car crash on FM 2854
Veteran assaulted for helping turtle
Man arrested after threatening 'Dylann Roof-style attack'
More News
Top Stories
Slain mother of 3 planned to leave her boyfriend, family says
'FaceTime saved my life,' alleged attack victim says
Fire engulfs two homes on Houston's south side
Boys rescue young girl from drowning in creek
Veteran assaulted for helping turtle
Teens lost in woods rescued by deputies
Students work to give teacher with cancer last wish
Show More
A look at why repeat offenders aren't kept behind bars
Teacher accused of pelting student with dodgeball
Man sought in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
Liberty Co. constable may have severe head injuries
More News
Top Video
Man returns library book checked out 75 years ago
Slain mother of 3 planned to leave her boyfriend, family says
Mom plays dad for father-son breakfast at school
'FaceTime saved my life,' alleged attack victim says
More Video