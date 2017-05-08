NEWS

Two wanted for injuring baby over cheating allegations

A couple is wanted for injuring a 2-month-old child during an argument about cheating. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple is wanted for injuring a 2-month-old child during an argument about cheating.

Jessica Murillo, 25, and Richard Myles, 33, are wanted for an injury to a child.

Myles is accused of hitting the 2-month-old baby, fracturing his skull and causing hemorrhaging in the brain at their Katy home in September 2016.

According to court documents, Myles says Murillo confronted him about messaging another woman on social media. He says that Murillo came at him with a knife with the infant in her arms and stabbed his finger. He says he then tried to hit her, but missed and struck the 2-month-old in the head.

Murillo told investigators that she confronted Myles because he was cheating. She says that she stabbed him with a knife, but the baby was in his bassinet at the time. She told investigators that she then went to pick up the baby and the two started arguing again. That is when she says Myles tried to hit her and instead struck the baby.

Both have warrants out for their arrest.

