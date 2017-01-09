NEWS

Two people shot in parking lot of auto store in SE Houston
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police were called to an Auto Zone on Cullen Boulevard near Reed after two people were shot in the parking lot.

Investigators say just before 5pm Monday, a man and a woman were both shot while inside a car. They ran into the Auto Zone business to try to get help.

Both shooting victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

There were several witnesses to the shooting.

"Pop, pop, pop. That was it. That's all I know," said witness Terri Terrell. "I just pray for the families. It's just sad that people can't run a business without people doing something, robbing them. People work hard. And if we get out there and work hard they should get out there and work hard as well."

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects in the shooting.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
