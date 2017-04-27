NEWS

2 run over and killed on same road hours apart in NE Houston

EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident in northeast Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people were run over by vehicles and killed just hours apart on the same road in northeast Houston overnight.

The accidents happened less than a mile and a half between the two.

The latest accident happened at 3 a.m. at Tidwell and Mesa.

Police said a man was walking along Mesa and was hit by a car. The driver did stop, and investigators said the area is not well lit.

Then, around 10:30 p.m., a man on a bike was hit and killed in a dark area along Mesa and Cockburn.

The driver who hit him stopped. Police said she did not show any signs of intoxication.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspedestrian struckman killedtraffic fatalitiesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Overnight explosion rocks Damascus; Syrian government blames Israel
Delaware state trooper dies after being shot in convenience store parking lot
13 Louisiana-Lafayette players arrested over theft charges
10 things United Airlines wants to do better
More News
Top Stories
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
10 things United Airlines wants to do better
15 women competing for title of Ms. Pasadena Senior
Newborn holds bottle at 18 days old
Neighbors take cover as 3 shot in Baytown neighborhood
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Mom: Toddler suffered third-degree burn at day care
Show More
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
Investigators searching for 2 men in home invasion
Residents ready for extreme measures to deter thieves
Mayor warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
More News
Top Video
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
Neighbors take cover as 3 shot in Baytown neighborhood
Newborn holds bottle at 18 days old
Mom: Toddler suffered third-degree burn at day care
More Video