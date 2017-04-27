Two people were run over by vehicles and killed just hours apart on the same road in northeast Houston overnight.The accidents happened less than a mile and a half between the two.The latest accident happened at 3 a.m. at Tidwell and Mesa.Police said a man was walking along Mesa and was hit by a car. The driver did stop, and investigators said the area is not well lit.Then, around 10:30 p.m., a man on a bike was hit and killed in a dark area along Mesa and Cockburn.The driver who hit him stopped. Police said she did not show any signs of intoxication.