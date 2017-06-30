NEWS

Two people convicted in death of 5-year-old boy

Two people convicted in death of 5-year-old boy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man and woman were convicted Friday in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

A Harris County jury convicted 27-year-old Sherrick Washington of capital murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for beating his girlfriend's son to death.

In May 2015, Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment complex in north Harris County where they found Emergency Medical Services treating Amarie Daniels who suffered from labored breathing.

The victim's mother, Brandi Howard, and Washington told deputies the child had suffered a head injury the previous day while playing with other children. The boy was transported by Life Flight to the hospital.

Doctors found the child suffered a skull fracture, along with other bruises, abrasions and fractures. The child was pronounced dead later that evening.

According to investigators, Howard lied in her statement to deputies. Howard told investigators that Washington had beaten the child because he was angry with her.

Evidence showed that Washington punched Amarie in the chest and threw him against the wall, refrigerator and furniture.

Howard was later charged with injury to a child by omission, and sentenced to 10 years' probation and 180 days in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility by a jury.

