Two people are facing murder charges for the death of a man found in burning truck on South Acres Rd. in March 2016.Jason Gates, 36, and Mercedes Angel McDonald, 27, are both charged in the death of Tony Iwu, 58.Iwu was found dead in the bed of a pickup truck that was burning in the 5000 block of South Acres Rd.McDonald was taken into custody in April and remains in jail.Gates was charged, but fled the state, officials said.He was arrested in Lousiana on Jan. 25.