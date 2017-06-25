Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in southwest Houston.Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Creek Bend Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday.The child, who was found unresponsive, was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital with CPR in progress.Officials said the boy appeared to have suffered multiple injuries.The child's caretakers, Lynette Monique Gasper and Rajfik Dominique Keating, are currently in custody and facing aggravated assault injury to a child charges.