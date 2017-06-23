Two men shot after exchanging gunfire in north Harris Co.

Houston police say two men were shot after exchanging gunfire at a North Houston motel.Police say the men exchanged several shots inside a room.One man was taken directly to the hospital after being shot multiple times."He had blood all over himself. Then he went to the ground when he walked outside," said Michael Castillo, the hotel manager. "He was begging us to get the authorities here."The other man was first taken to an emergency dispatch center before making it to the hospital.Both are expected to survive their injuries.