Few clues after two men shot to death in SW Houston
Houston Police are searching for witnesses in the death of two men at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Two men have died after someone opened fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department is reporting that two men were wounded at the 7000 block of Ashcroft.


The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

Police are looking for clues in their deaths, but so far, no witnesses have been found.

