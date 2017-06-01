Weeks after a devastating fire in the small Montgomery County community of Tamina, firefighters are preparing to go back.They hope this trip back will prevent another day like the morning of May 12.That morning, Needham fire chief Kevin Hosler could see the fire as he left the fire station more than a half-mile away."As I turned the corner, it kind of surprised me," Hosler said.Police officers were already inside trying to save lives. By the time Chief Hosler got close, he could tell it was bad.Three children died that morning. Others in the Johnson family were gravely wounded. The community was devastated.It's been tough on the firefighters too."Firemen are 'type-a.' They don't like to lose," Hosler said. "Most of my guys, they are itching to do something."Now they can.Smoke detector manufacturers including Kidde donated enough detectors to supply every home in the Tamina community with several detectors each. It's an effort ABC13 is proud to play a role in."We already had corporate sponsors, but as soon as Channel 13 got involved with us, it was immediate," fire chief Kevin Hosler said. "There was no question asked after that point. It was how many do you need, when do you need them and where can we ship them? It was amazing to see that happen so fast."Union firefighters from Needham and The Woodlands, along with the county fire marshall, hospital district paramedics and more will take to the streets, likely next month, to knock on every door - not just to drop them off, but install them on the spot."I want to be able to say that we have done everything we possibly can so they can be as safe as they can be while they are in their homes," Hosler said.The whole team will announce more details Thursday morning.