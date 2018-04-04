Trump not currently a criminal target in special counsel probe, sources say

JOHN SANTUCCI
Special counsel Robert Mueller told President Trump's attorneys last month that the president remains under investigation but is not currently a criminal target, multiple sources familiar with the discussion confirm to ABC News.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

The president's legal team has been in contact with the special counsel in recent months, negotiating the terms for a potential interview with Trump and the special counsel.

The president's lawyers, according to sources familiar with internal discussions, have previously said the president should not sit down for a wide-ranging interview, and that any interview should have parameters. One option being discussed with the president is to have him answer questions in writing and avoid a sit-down interview completely, sources said.

The president's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, declined to comment when contacted by ABC News Tuesday evening, saying, "We do not discuss real or alleged conversations between our legal team and the Office of Special Counsel."

White House lawyer Ty Cobb also declined to comment, saying the president's legal team does not discuss conversations with the special counsel.

A spokesperson for Mueller's team declined to comment.

