I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Here are just some of the events that led to James Comey's ouster at the FBI.

President Donald Trump has announced his choice for the new FBI director.President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he has nominated Christopher A. Wray, the former Assistant Attorney General under President George W. Bush.Wray currently serves as an attorney in Washington D.C. and Atlanta.Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 and received his law degree from Yale Law School in 1992.He clerked for Judge J. Michael Luttig of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.In 1993, Wray worked in private practice in Atlanta. Then in 1997, he joined the U.S. Attorney's Office for the northern district of Georgia.In 2001, Wray served at main justice as an associate deputy attorney general and later as principal associate deputy attorney general.In 2003, Wray was nominated by President Bush as assistant attorney general in charge of the criminal division. He served in that position until 2005.Wray has since been working as a partner with Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding in D.C.Trump fired James Comey in early May, saying it was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months."The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.The White House made the stunning announcement shortly after the FBI corrected a sentence in Comey's sworn testimony on Capitol Hill. Comey told lawmakers that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, had sent "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop, including some with classified information.Comey, 56, was nominated by President Barack Obama for the FBI post in 2013 to a 10-year term. Praised for his independence and integrity, Comey has spent three decades in law enforcement and has been no stranger to controversy.