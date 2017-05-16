Truck wreck cuts power to much of Deer Park

A delivery truck snagged low-hanging power lines at an intersection in Deer Park, taking out power to thousands of customers, including many intersections in the city.CenterPoint Energy says a FedEx truck pulled the lines on X Street at Karankawas Court, impacting about 4,000 customers. That intersection is closed to traffic while repairs are being made.Deer Park Police Department says the area impacted is north of Augustine and east of Luella.