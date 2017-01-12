NEWS

Arizona trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman

Law enforcement officials investigate the scene on I-10 near Tonopah, Arizona, where a trooper was shot on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (ABC15.com)

By ABC7.com staff
TONOPAH, AZ --
An Arizona trooper trying to help a motorist in a rollover crash was shot in an ambush-style attack by a random suspect, who was then fatally shot by a Good Samaritan driving by.

The trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) was at a traffic stop when he received a report about a driver whose car was shot at near a median at milepost 81 on Interstate 10, reported ABC15, an ABC affiliate in Arizona.

The trooper left the traffic stop to investigate this call when he came across a rollover crash and saw that a woman had been ejected from the wreckage.

When the trooper began working to block lanes, a suspect came from an unknown direction and "ambushed" him, according to DPS.

The suspect shot him at least once in the chest-shoulder area and fought the trooper to the ground.

A passerby saw the fight unfolding and stopped to render aid to the trooper, who asked for help.

However, the suspect ignored the Good Samaritan's orders to stop attacking the trooper.

That's when the passerby went to his car, grabbed a gun and fatally shot the suspect, reported ABC15.

DPS said the injured trooper, who has been with the department for 27 years, was taken to an area hospital, where he was awaiting surgery. He is in stable condition.

The woman who was ejected in the rollover crash died from her injuries, authorities said. The cause of the wreck was not known.

DPS Col. Frank Milstead said he has yet to speak to the passerby, but he had this message for him:

"Thank you because I don't know if my trooper would be alive today without your assistance."

The incident was under investigation.

ABC15 contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsshootingu.s. & worldgood samaritancar crashrollover crashArizona
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
No Plan to Roll Back Women's Military Advancements: Mattis
Ford expands recall for vehicles with defective Takata airbags
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Chinese national
Fort Bend Co. mother admits to smothering infant
Thief squeezes into doggy door to break into home
More News
Top Stories
Fort Bend Co. mother admits to smothering infant
Welcome home Dave Ward
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Chinese national
Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank
Truck gets stuck in giant hole after water main break
Show More
Teen killed, deputy constable hurt in violent brawl
METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners
DPS: Mother could be running to Mexico with kids
Drivers beware: Houston's 10 most stolen vehicles
Fire engulfs mobile home in Pearland
More News
Photos
Time is running out to see MFAH's Degas exhibit
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
Cancer survivor's amputated foot is Instagram's newest star
More Photos