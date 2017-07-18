NEWS

Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill

AUSTIN, Texas --
A transgender Texan has posted an all-smiles photo with Gov. Greg Abbott to protest a "bathroom bill" that state lawmakers will again consider during a special legislative session beginning Tuesday.

Ashley Smith posed with Abbott after he announced his re-election campaign Friday in San Antonio.


She later identified herself in the photo as "trans-woman" and posted it on Facebook with #BATHROOM BUDDY.

Smith, who has been active with groups opposing the bathroom bill, also posted: "How will the Potty Police know I'm transgender if the Governor doesn't?" and received thousands of likes.

Texas tried and failed to pass a North Carolina-style law requiring transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to their birth-certificate gender during the regular session ending in May. But Abbott revived the issue for the 30-day extra session.

