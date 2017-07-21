TRAGIC WEEK: Teens killed in violent acts around Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2227677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mom of murdered 14-year-old speaks for the first time, Marla Carter reports.

It has been a tragic week in which four young people lost their lives in the Houston-area. Each teenager was shot to death.On July 17, O'Cyrus Breaux suffered a gunshot to the stomach in the Greenspoint area. He died of his wounds just mere hours after celebrating his 14th birthday.Breaux's mother and brother were arrested shortly after for an unrelated carjacking.Police are still investigating his shooting, and there have been no suspects officially identified.Another 14-year-old, Layla Ramos, died as the result of a shooting inside a home outside Atascocita on July 20.Happening in the middle of the night, Ramos was shot by someone known to her. Investigators say the shooter thought Ramos was an intruder. An investigation continues.A drive-by shooting on July 21 claimed the life of 18-year-old James Smith, who was a recent Sterling High School grad.Police are looking for the dark vehicle that drove through the southeast Houston neighborhood where Smith was wounded.On the same night, Michael Holmes, also 18, was found shot to death inside an apartment in Clute.The recent Brazosport High School graduate's death drew an unfortunate distinction. It is the town's first homicide in a year.So far, there are no suspects in this teen's death.Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on each investigation.