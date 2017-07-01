Tragic accident kills motorcyclist in front of son

A motorcycle accident along FM 2100 took a man's life as his son watched in horror.Lance Sanders was riding a 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle. Blake Sanders, his son, was following behind him.Blake Sanders said the bike belonged to him and they just picked it up. His father was riding it home around 10:30 p.m. Friday.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle was headed southbound through the 23200 block of FM 2100 and tried to take a curve going too fast.Lance Sanders ended up in a drainage ditch and the bike continued on, eventually stopping in the parking lot of Great Fitness Gym. He was airlifted to the hospital but died from his injuries.Darren Petix, the gym's owner, found his property damaged when he arrived Saturday morning and only learned the cause as Sanders' loved ones arrived to set up a makeshift memorial."That was seriously sad. Before they put the markers in the road, people used to come off the road more often. It's just sad that somebody ended up losing control," Petix said. "God bless him and I hope that his soul is in heaven and his family's ok."