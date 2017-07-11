HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Tow truck driver discovers victim of deadly shooting in SW Houston

One man killed in southwest Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A homicide investigation is underway this morning into a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened just before 4:15 a.m. in the parking lot area of the Rainy Meadows Apartment on Bob White Drive near West Airport Boulevard.

According to police, a tow truck driver located a wounded man in distress, prompting a call to 911. About 20 minutes before, there were several calls in the area regarding shots fired.

Police did not have a description of a shooter.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
