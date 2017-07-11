NEW: tow truck driver found man shot dead on Bob White Dr. No suspects. Several 911 calls abt shots fired. HPD looking for witnesses #abc13 pic.twitter.com/cfhXkkr5RO — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 11, 2017

A homicide investigation is underway this morning into a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Houston.The shooting happened just before 4:15 a.m. in the parking lot area of the Rainy Meadows Apartment on Bob White Drive near West Airport Boulevard.According to police, a tow truck driver located a wounded man in distress, prompting a call to 911. About 20 minutes before, there were several calls in the area regarding shots fired.Police did not have a description of a shooter.