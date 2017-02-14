Fort Bend County

While Matagorda County sustained the most severe damage on Tuesday morning, residents in Fort Bend and Wharton reported damage to their homes and businesses after severe weather in the area spawned heavy winds and at least two tornadoes.The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Stafford near Greenbriar Drive and Murphy Road.Joey Kaczmarek, owner of of Southwest Domestics, was the only one in his office when the storm blew through."It opened the front door and just started sucking everything out," he recalled.Kaczmarek ran to the bathroom for cover as blinds were twisted, the ceiling caved in and the pressure sucked light bulbs out of their sockets."It sounded just like a train coming through," said Kaczmarek, adding that he was grateful to escape unscathed.Kaczmarek was one of several employees interviewed by the National Weather Service as they surveyed the damage to determine if it was straight lines winds or a tornado."We're comparing notes and looking at the radar data. This one is tough to tell for sure," said NWS meteorologist Dan Reilly.Severe damage was also reported in Rosenberg, specifically in the Bridlewood Estates subdivision.Two of James Markle's most prized possessions -- his Harley motorcycle and a Porsche 966 -- were destroyed as storms moved through."It gets worse as you keep looking at it," Markle said of the destruction.Kerry Dunford, who was home at the time of the storm, hid in the bath tub with her adult daughter. She heard the strong winds rip the roof off her home.Although the worst of the storm passed in less than a minute, Dunford said it felt like an eternity."I would say [it was] the scariest moment of my life," she recalled.Nearby, large swaths of sheet metal were ripped off of a dilapidated rice mill. Miraculously, nobody was injured by the flying debris.After the storm passed, residents took to the street to help their neighbors clean up, expressing amazement at the extent of the destruction."We've got two houses that were pretty much not touched. My house and two other neighbors' were completely destroyed," one resident said.Authorities expect cleanup efforts to take several days.