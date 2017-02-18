NEWS

Tomball students raise $9,600 for teacher with cancer's dream vacation

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tomball students have raised nearly $10,000 to send a teacher with cancer on the vacation of her dreams.

TOMBALL, TX (KTRK) --
A group of students at Tomball Junior High School has raised nearly $10,000 to give a teacher with cancer the vacation of her dreams.

Michelle Wistrand was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, a cancer of the soft tissue, in 2015. She has missed school for treatments, but she has always been back. Her students knew about her disease. Last week, the news got worse.

"They said two to five years more or less. Could be more, could be less," Wistrand said of her life expectancy.

EMBED More News Videos

A group of students at Tomball Junior High School wants to make sure a teacher they love lives out one of her dreams.



"We all kind of got teary-eyed and some of us were crying," said student Mickey Nolen, 13.

Because of the tears, the 8th grade English/Language Arts teacher changed the subject to her bucket list.

"Told them my first wish was to go to the Redwood forest and put my feet in the Pacific Ocean," she said.

Within a day, her dream got closer to becoming reality. With the catchy slogan, "Together We Can Wistrand Anything," the students set up a GoFundMe site and asked for donations. They started rolling in.

"This is one way we can give back to her and show her how much we love her," explained student Alana Lee, 14.

"She did such amazing things for us that we want to return the favor," added Nolen.

Wistrand plans to retire in May and hopes to touch the Pacific and put her arms around a Redwood tree in August. If she never goes, she says what her students have done will be enough.

"I just feel loved and humbled by it and so extremely grateful I have these people in my life," Wistrand said.

To donate: https://wwwgofundme.com/3d4ze28

To learn more about Leiomyosarcoma: https://www.nlmsf.org
Related Topics:
newscancerstudentsTomball
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Roe v. Wade plaintiff Norma McCorvey dead at 69
Mark Cuban wears no. 46 NBA jersey in nod to Trump feud
Hazmat crews on scene of 100-gallon acid spill in South Houston
Shopper says man took upskirt photos as she shopped
More News
Top Stories
Hazmat crews on scene of 100-gallon acid spill in South Houston
Find My iPhone leads police to Rice robbery suspects
'Cake Boss' bakery opens doors in The Woodlands
Shopper says man took upskirt photos as she shopped
Trump rallies supporters by renewing old promises, insults
Roe v. Wade plaintiff Norma McCorvey dead at 69
Houston hosts Sports Illustrated swimsuit party
Show More
Two rescued from burning boat near Galveston
What you need to know about Harris Co.'s pot policy
Couple announces twins with 452 IVF needles
Selfie stick creator is back with "less annoying" invention
Hundreds of Texans may have voted improperly
More News
Top Video
Shopper says man took upskirt photos as she shopped
Hazmat crews on scene of 100-gallon acid spill in South Houston
Trump rallies supporters by renewing old promises, insults
Glitter Hatchimals on the way for summer 2017
More Video