Tomball students charged with animal cruelty after llama beheading

Animal cruelty charges have finally been brought in a disturbing case from a year ago. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Animal cruelty charges have finally been brought in a disturbing case from a year ago.

In March of 2016, two Tomball High School students were accused of going onto the property of Figment Ranch and beheading a pregnant llama and shooting another.

According to private investigator Mark Stephens, the two teenagers were charged with one count each of felony animal cruelty and two counts each of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Joseph "Cole" Hooper pled guilty to the charges and Curtis Wiggins is set for trial on July 11.

The show-quality llamas attacked could have been sold for $20,000 apiece.

