Tom Herman's grocery trip triggers concerned Twitter fans

Thanks great people of @Randalls_Stores for helping me navigate my 1st grocery trip in a while. Can't wait to see @belletjh & kids this wknd pic.twitter.com/NmNd4UHB7D — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) January 5, 2017

@CoachTomHerman you got the three basic food groups. muffins, lucky charms and waffles. that's how you get it done. — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 5, 2017

@CoachTomHerman @PKrukowski laying in bed analyzing Tom hermans grocery basket — colin (@colinreturn) January 5, 2017

@JENuineFitness not going to be happy w/these choices ?. Think I'll be making another stop on the way. Appreciate the effort! #dadlife https://t.co/54iYQZ20Fu — Michelle Herman (@belletjh) January 5, 2017

If you shop, the whole world shops with you -- if you're new University of Texas football coach Tom Herman.After the new Longhorn coach tweeted a photo of his grocery cart, the Twitter birds were quick to tweet their thoughts on Herman's choices."U gotta eat better," and "come on coach ramen?" were just a couple of the cascading responses along with many others.Even Mrs. Herman had something to say about the coach's final selections.