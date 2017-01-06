  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Live video from Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
NEWS

Tom Herman's grocery trip triggers concerned Twitter fans

Tom Herman talks to the media during a news conference where he was introduced as Texas' new head NCAA college football coach, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Austin (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

If you shop, the whole world shops with you -- if you're new University of Texas football coach Tom Herman.

After the new Longhorn coach tweeted a photo of his grocery cart, the Twitter birds were quick to tweet their thoughts on Herman's choices.


"U gotta eat better," and "come on coach ramen?" were just a couple of the cascading responses along with many others.



Even Mrs. Herman had something to say about the coach's final selections.
Related Topics:
newsuniversity of texascollege footballtwittertexas newssocial media
Load Comments
NEWS
WATCH LIVE: 5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Florida airport
Travelers safe at Bush IAH airport
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Witnesses Describe Screaming, 'Trail of Blood' After Gunman Opened Fire at Airport
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Florida airport
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid Ft. Lauderdale airport chaos
What we know about Ft. Lauderdale shooting suspect
TIMELINE: How airport shooting unfolded
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Travelers safe at Bush IAH airport
Show More
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Music teacher charged with sex assault of child
SeaWorld orca that killed trainer dies
Man accused of killing wife with screwdriver
K-9 officer killed by car after fireworks scare
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
PHOTOS: You won't want to try meth after you see what it does to your face
More Photos