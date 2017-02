A two-year-old boy is in the custody of child protective services after he went missing from his home Saturday in Portland.Police found the boy on Sunday in some bushes just two blocks from his home, according to Portland station KATU.

But they say they were concerned about his living situation.The boy was treated for some minor injuries and exposure to cold.There will be a hearing Tuesday to determine what happens to him next.There's been no word from the boy's mother.