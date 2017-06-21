NEWS

Toddler found home alone with mother's body in NW Harris Co.

Man and woman found dead in apartment with toddler, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are working to determine how long a 2-year-old girl was alone with the bodies of her dead mother and a man inside their northwest Harris County apartment.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a second-floor apartment at the Club at Stablechase Apartments on Schroeder Road just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A relative, who also lives at the apartment, told deputies she could not get in. She asked a maintenance worker for help. Once inside, the bodies of a 34-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were discovered in a bedroom. Her little girl was all alone.

"The child was found wandering around the house. As soon as the maintenance guy entered the house, the child came to him. He then passed the child onto a relative who was here," said Sgt. Cedric Collier.

The girl was not harmed.

Investigators said there were no signs of a break-in or obvious trauma to the bodies. The medical examiner will have to determine cause and time of death.
