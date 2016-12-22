CHRISTMAS

Famous wrapper from Splendora shares tips on taking gift wrapping to another level
EMBED </>More News Videos

Famous gift wrapper from Splendora shares tips on taking your gift wrapping to the next level. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Did you know that the world's most famous gift wrapper is from Splendora? Well, he made a visit to the ABC13 studios to show us his skills and how to take gift wrapping to another level.

"Our grand finale was wrapping a baby grand piano, and I had 15 minutes to do it," master wrapper Alton DuLaney said.

That's how DuLaney beat out seven other gift wrappers in 2008 to win a contest. It made him a star. He's appeared on countless shows like "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and with Rachael Ray. He even made a wrapper's rap.

VIDEO: Watch the rap video here


DuLaney moved from New York back home to Splendora to study and teach art at University of Houston and to share the art of wrapping gifts.

"There's a few things to remember. One is that you don't want too much paper. Not quite cover the depth of the box on each end," DuLaney said. "My edge goes right to the edge of the box. Fold it down like this."

Finish it up with a hand-tied bow, although he loves store bought bows too.

And anything works as wrapping paper, even money.

"I just tape them together to create a sheet of paper," DuLaney said.

For a wine bottle, clear cellophane wrap with decorative tissue and a twist!

"You just kind of smooth it out, and you have instant gift wrap. Any host would love to get this when you show up at the party," DuLaney said.

With a gift bag, lose the tissue and add sparkly ribbons for an extra touch.

DuLaney even showed us how to wrap some oddly-shaped items. He can do it all!
Related Topics:
newschristmasgiftsholidaySplendora
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHRISTMAS
Small gifts lift spirits of tiny Texas Children's patients
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made up holiday
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
More christmas
NEWS
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
Rise in Xmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Due to Cold Weather
Galveston doctors treat victims of Mexico fireworks explosion
Holiday Travelers Gripe as Delays Pile Up at Los Angeles International Airport
Trump: I've Asked Boeing to Price a Lockheed F-35 Competitor
More News
Top Stories
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Son accused of killing mom leaves note in funeral program
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
Show More
At least one injured in car accident in SW Houston
UH hires 3 to new football coaching staff
Jetblue passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on public bus
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
More News
Top Video
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Small gifts lift spirits of tiny Texas Children's patients
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
More Video