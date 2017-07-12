Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village

July 2, 2017

On July 3, 2017, Janeil Hooten Bernard was found beaten and stabbed to death inside her home in Hedwig Village, Texas, west of Houston.More than a week after her slaying, someone evidently close to her was charged for her murder.Here are the key events in the murder case of the 79-year-old.Janeil Hooten Bernard speaks on the phone with her son, marking her last documented contact with anyone while she was alive.A housekeeper finds Bernard's body in her home. She was beaten and stabbed. Police found no signs of forced entry.Later that day, Bernard's Cadillac, which went missing from her home, is found in southeast Houston.Bernard's former housekeeper of 57 years, Moteel Susberry, speaks to ABC13.The 91-year-old recalled her former employer's generosity."She took care of me and I took care of her," she said. "She was as sweet as she could be. She wouldn't harm a fly."When asked what should happen to her friend's killer, Susberry said, "They need to be sent to the back of the pen by themselves for life with no parole...Or let me get a hold of them and I'll fix them."Authorities announce the arrest of Moteel Susberry's son, Michael. Detectives say he admitted to headbutting Bernard before stabbing her.Police add Michael admitted to detectives his role in the woman's death. They also placed the suspect near her home on the day of the killing.After Michael's arrest, his mother said she doesn't believe her son is the killer.Eyewitness News exclusively captured Michael's arrival at the Harris County Jail that night. He is seen needing help getting out of a patrol vehicle.As ABC13's Tracy Clemons asked for comment, Michael remained silent.