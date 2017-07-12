HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village

EMBED </>More Videos

Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --
On July 3, 2017, Janeil Hooten Bernard was found beaten and stabbed to death inside her home in Hedwig Village, Texas, west of Houston.

More than a week after her slaying, someone evidently close to her was charged for her murder.

Here are the key events in the murder case of the 79-year-old.

July 2, 2017


Janeil Hooten Bernard speaks on the phone with her son, marking her last documented contact with anyone while she was alive.

July 3, 2017


A housekeeper finds Bernard's body in her home. She was beaten and stabbed. Police found no signs of forced entry.

Later that day, Bernard's Cadillac, which went missing from her home, is found in southeast Houston.

VIDEO: Police believe woman found murdered in Hedwig Village was beaten and stabbed

EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors in Hedwig Village in disbelief over murder, Kaitlin McCulley reports.

July 5, 2017


Bernard's former housekeeper of 57 years, Moteel Susberry, speaks to ABC13.

The 91-year-old recalled her former employer's generosity.

"She took care of me and I took care of her," she said. "She was as sweet as she could be. She wouldn't harm a fly."

When asked what should happen to her friend's killer, Susberry said, "They need to be sent to the back of the pen by themselves for life with no parole...Or let me get a hold of them and I'll fix them."

Housekeeper: Murder victim 'took care of me and I took care of her'

EMBED More News Videos

The housekeeper of a Hedwig Village murder victim described her late boss as the kindest person she'd ever met.

July 11, 2017


Authorities announce the arrest of Moteel Susberry's son, Michael. Detectives say he admitted to headbutting Bernard before stabbing her.

Police add Michael admitted to detectives his role in the woman's death. They also placed the suspect near her home on the day of the killing.
After Michael's arrest, his mother said she doesn't believe her son is the killer.
Mother of suspect talked about victim before arrest

EMBED More News Videos

Mother of suspect talked about victim before arrest, Jessica Willey reports.



Eyewitness News exclusively captured Michael's arrival at the Harris County Jail that night. He is seen needing help getting out of a patrol vehicle.

As ABC13's Tracy Clemons asked for comment, Michael remained silent.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hedwig Village murder suspect arrives at county jail

EMBED More News Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Hedwig Village murder suspect arrives at jail

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationwoman killedHedwig Village
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
Housekeeper of Hedwig Village murder victim speaks
Mom charged with murdering kids, father in Ga. home
More homicide investigation
NEWS
Tracking the events described in Trump Jr.'s email chain
Rep. Steve Scalise transferred out of the ICU
Trump Jr. on Russia meeting: 'I probably would have done things a little differently'
Trump says son was 'open, transparent and innocent' in discussing Russia emails
More News
Top Stories
Man wanted for causing brain injury to his child
Father killed in boat crash on Lake Conroe
Australian man checks in beer can as luggage on flight
Rumored Louis Vuitton pop-up may or may not happen
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
'They're cute as buttons': Otter family spotted at Lake Conroe
Another round of storms today
Show More
Gymboree closing 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy
Fundraiser today for fallen Dallas officers' families
Man in wheelchair claims self-defense in E. Houston shooting
4-year-old girl killed in fireworks explosion
Donald Trump Jr. defends actions in Fox News interview
More News
Top Video
Live snakes found packed inside box at JFK Airport
Man wanted for causing brain injury to his child
Rumored Louis Vuitton pop-up may or may not happen
5 incredible ways Malala Yousafzai inspires us all
More Video