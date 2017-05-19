September 16, 2016

October 13, 2016

Around October 14, 2016

October 17, 2016

May 17, 2017

3:30 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

Call 911 if you see any unlawful activity.

Be sure to lock all doors and windows when away from home and at night.

Get to know your neighbors and watch for suspicious activity around the property.

Report any suspicious activity to the police and/or the management office.

Be aware of your surroundings while outdoors or walking to and from your apartment.

Refrain from talking on your cell phone while entering and exiting your apartment or while outdoors, as this can distract you noticing activity around you.

Remember to lock your car doors.

Never leave your keys under the doormat or other obvious place.

Never leave valuables visible in your vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas.

Make sure your renters insurance is current.

Please review your lease for specific security related provisions.

May 18, 2017

May 19, 2017

For the third time in less than a year, a woman living in the Trailpoint at the Woodlands apartment complex has come forward with a frightening tale of sexual assault.Here is how the events at the complex on South Millbend Drive have unfolded since last summer:A woman living at Trailpoint told Montgomery County deputies a man raped her and attempted to strangle her with a bed sheet around 1 a.m.Nearly a month later, a second victim told investigators she was attacked on an early Thursday morning, around 2 a.m. Her story was similar in that her alleged attacker restrained her with a bed sheet.Managers at the Trailpoint apartment complex released a letter urging residents to take caution. They do not mention the rapes, however.Apartment managers hold a meeting with concerned residents, and end up getting a resident Montgomery County deputy to kick Eyewitness News off the property.Managers told residents they would do more to step up security, but were not specific about what those changes would entail.A 32-year-old woman said she found a man at the foot of her bed. Her pants were partially removed, and the suspect ended up running out of the apartment.Deputies said they believe the suspect in this case is connected to the two sex assaults in 2016.Twelve hours after the woman's sex assault, managers at Trailpoint email residents a second email, this time acknowledging what happened at the complex.This is what the email said:Montgomery County officials release a sketch of suspect late Thursday.He is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s or 30s who speaks with an accent and has a scar above his left eyebrow.The husband of the third victim told ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer his wife was raped, and deputies confirm the claim.We also learned new details about what happened. According to the victim, the suspect was wearing a red bandana covering the bottom half of his face, but she could see his eyes.Her twin 13-year-old daughters woke up screaming and ran to get help as the suspect bolted out a back door. The victim said her attacker took her cell phone, so she used her daughter's cell phone to call 911.Her husband was at work at the time of the rape.