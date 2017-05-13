HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston in 1980 was booming. The oil was flowing and so was the money. People from the east coast were flocking to Houston for jobs, and it seemed like everyone was having fun.
ABC13 sent out 20 reporters, photographers, engineers and assignment editors to document life on the streets of Houston.
Each night during the week of May 5th, ABC13 aired a report on "One Night in Houston."
Here are four of the stories from that week.
VIDEO: "One Night in Houston," May 6th, 1980, an ABC13 crew rides the overnight shift with HFD paramedics.
VIDEO: Dave Ward rides with Houston Police officers in this segment of "One Night in Houston," May 7th, 1980.
VIDEO: On "One Night in Houston" on May 8th, 1980, ABC13 crews went to bars, discos and clubs.
VIDEO: Closing segment of "One Night in Houston," on May 9th, 1980.