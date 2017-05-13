NEWS

Take a look at back at a night in boom town Houston in 1980

This segment takes a look at doctors at Ben Taub and firefighters working the overnight shift (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston in 1980 was booming. The oil was flowing and so was the money. People from the east coast were flocking to Houston for jobs, and it seemed like everyone was having fun.

ABC13 sent out 20 reporters, photographers, engineers and assignment editors to document life on the streets of Houston.

Each night during the week of May 5th, ABC13 aired a report on "One Night in Houston."

Here are four of the stories from that week.

VIDEO: "One Night in Houston," May 6th, 1980, an ABC13 crew rides the overnight shift with HFD paramedics.
An ABC13 news crew rode with HFD paramedics for a night.

VIDEO: Dave Ward rides with Houston Police officers in this segment of "One Night in Houston," May 7th, 1980.
Dave Ward rides with HPD officers on the overnight shift

VIDEO: On "One Night in Houston" on May 8th, 1980, ABC13 crews went to bars, discos and clubs.
From Gay bars to the Greek Athens Bar and Grill, ABC13 crews show Houston's bustling night scene


VIDEO: Closing segment of "One Night in Houston," on May 9th, 1980.
Final segment of "One Night in Houston"

