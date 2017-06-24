NEWS

Three men arrested for burglary in College Station

EMBED </>More Videos

Three men were arrested for burglary in College Station and are currently in police custody. (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
College Station police officers responded to a suspicious person call in the Wood Creek subdivision on June 22 at 4:45 a.m.

A resident on Brookwater called to report that they had seen three men with backpacks going through his neighbor's vehicle. The officers were able to locate the three subjects and recover property in their possession that came from a burglarized vehicle on Brookwater. The three men were also responsible for taking property from a vehicle that was parked inside a garage in the 8900 block of Driftwood. The men had also taken a firearm from a vehicle they burglarized. All items were returned to the owners.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old twins Trevor and Tyler Bagby and 13-year-old male juvenile.

All three men have been charged with burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle. While Trevor and Tyler were booked into the CSPD holding facility, the 13-year-old juvenile was taken to the brazos County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsburglaryarresttheftCollege Station
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Iconic radio personality Paul Berlin dies at 86
5 dead after being electrocuted at water park in Turkey
Texas EquuSearch looking for woman missing since May 21
More News
Top Stories
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Heavy downpours make a mess of Houston roads and backyards
Heavy rain expected around Houston this weekend
Harris Co. needs funds to help mental health population
Search suspended for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
New attendance boundaries released, teacher salary increase
Teacher pay raises approved, budget details announced
Show More
Iconic radio personality Paul Berlin dies at 86
Texas EquuSearch looking for woman missing since May 21
Funeral Saturday evening for girl killed by mother
Officer in VP Pence's motorcade injured in wreck
Suspected drunk driver causes fatal crash
More News
Top Video
Attorney says suspect went after officer with a metal pipe
16-month-old girl beaten on Father's Day dies
Iconic radio personality Paul Berlin dies at 86
Friendswood fitness offers workouts for all ages, abilities
More Video