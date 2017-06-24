Three men arrested for burglary in College Station

College Station police officers responded to a suspicious person call in the Wood Creek subdivision on June 22 at 4:45 a.m.A resident on Brookwater called to report that they had seen three men with backpacks going through his neighbor's vehicle. The officers were able to locate the three subjects and recover property in their possession that came from a burglarized vehicle on Brookwater. The three men were also responsible for taking property from a vehicle that was parked inside a garage in the 8900 block of Driftwood. The men had also taken a firearm from a vehicle they burglarized. All items were returned to the owners.The suspects were identified as 18-year-old twins Trevor and Tyler Bagby and 13-year-old male juvenile.All three men have been charged with burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle. While Trevor and Tyler were booked into the CSPD holding facility, the 13-year-old juvenile was taken to the brazos County Juvenile Detention Center.Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.