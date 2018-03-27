Thousands attend the funeral for FDNY firefighter who died in 5-alarm blaze

MEREDITH LONGO
The funeral for a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department who died while battling a five-alarm fire in Manhattan was held Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Michael Davidson of Engine Company 69, who lived in the Floral Park neighborhood of Queens, died Friday after suffering critical injuries fighting a basement fire in Harlem Thursday night.

He was working the nozzle on a hose when he became separated from the rest of his unit. Davidson died from smoke inhalation, the New York City Medical Examiner's office said Monday.

The building that caught fire was being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis. On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant. He is survived by his wife and four young children.

