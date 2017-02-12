NEWS

Third Ward fruit stand owner looks to expand

A young entrepreneur opens a fruit stand in the 3rd ward to help his community. (Facebook/FruitLife)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
His fruit stand has turned heads for months and now, this young entrepreneur is looking to grow his business.

Shiheem Wallis, who goes by Stayy Truee, started Fruit Life in the Third Ward to give people a healthier option for food. It's an area with few choices.

An ABC13 report got tremendously positive feedback, shared thousands of times.

That report cited another Facebook post that was also extremely popular.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Young entrepreneur sells fruit on Third Ward street corner

Wallis now wants to expand his business and take his concept to other areas that need it.

"My mission is to circulate healthy options in communities that are out of reach," he said on his GoFundMe page.

His vision is a brick and mortar storefront, powered by solar panels.

You can find more about Fruit Life on its Facebook page or on Instagram.
