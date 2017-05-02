NEWS

Thieves use power saw to steal ATM from inside Gallery Furniture

EMBED </>More News Videos

Several thieves got away with an ATM early this morning from Mattress Mac's store on North Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several power saw-wielding thieves managed to steal an ATM from Gallery Furniture while the store's cleaning crew was still inside.

Police are at Mattress Mack's furniture shop on North Freeway, between Tidwell and Parker, and said several men are on the run with that ATM.

Employees inside the store noticed an ATM was missing and called 911. They believed these burglars were possibly still inside the furniture store.

After a thorough search of the massive furniture shop, police could not find the suspects.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police give update on Gallery Furniture burglary



Investigators are looking through surveillance videos to see if they caught the crooks on camera.

The ATM was apparently dislodged using a power saw and then thrown over a fence behind the store. The suspects then dragged the ATM onto a truck presumably and sped away.

Police are now searching for those suspects.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeff Ehling gives details about ATM robbery at Gallery Furniture

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsburglaryfurnitureHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump questions why Civil War could 'not have been worked out'
Dirt bike chase with police ends with suspect in cuffs
Missing couple found dead in Belize
1 dead, 3 injured in UT-Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
More News
Top Stories
Investigators search for clues in deadly UT campus attack
Lone Star showdown: Rockets roll over Spurs in Game 1
Hidden Houston: A secret treasure in Hermann Park
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off tonight
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
Good Samaritans rescue 2 children from floodwaters
Downtown freeway project promises to increase speeds
Show More
Dirt bike chase with police ends with suspect in cuffs
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Dozens arrested as May Day marches turn violent
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
Teachers, grab your Teacher Appreciation Week deals!
More News
Top Video
Good Samaritans rescue 2 children from floodwaters
Investigators search for clues in deadly UT campus attack
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off tonight
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
More Video