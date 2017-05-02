EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1943928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police give update on Gallery Furniture burglary

Several power saw-wielding thieves managed to steal an ATM from Gallery Furniture while the store's cleaning crew was still inside.Police are at Mattress Mack's furniture shop on North Freeway, between Tidwell and Parker, and said several men are on the run with that ATM.Employees inside the store noticed an ATM was missing and called 911. They believed these burglars were possibly still inside the furniture store.After a thorough search of the massive furniture shop, police could not find the suspects.Investigators are looking through surveillance videos to see if they caught the crooks on camera.The ATM was apparently dislodged using a power saw and then thrown over a fence behind the store. The suspects then dragged the ATM onto a truck presumably and sped away.Police are now searching for those suspects.