NEWS

Cell-phone thieves target drivers sitting in downtown Chicago traffic
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are warning drivers of thieves targeting drivers sittingin downtown Chicago traffic. (WLS)

An ABC7 Eyewitness News Exclusive
By
CHICAGO --
Police warned drivers to stay alert in downtown Chicago after reports of people being robbed as they sit in traffic.

A motorist named T.J. shared dash cam video with Eyewitness News to make sure other drivers saw what happened to him.

He was stopped at a light near North Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive earlier this week. Instead of crossing the street, a teen knocked on his driver's side window. That's when a second person opened the car door on his passenger side and quickly grabbed T.J.'s phone.

"I was really in shock, like, it happened. Like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe it happened to me,'" T.J. said.

Police have been warning drivers about this type of crime since the summer. They said in many of these crimes, the suspects pretend to be handing out flyers in an attempt to distract the driver.
Related Topics:
newschicago crimetheftcellphonecellphone distractionschicago police departmentIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Calvert officer shot in back Sunday morning
Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub Kills 39
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed'
Trump's Incoming Press Secretary Questions if Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
More News
Top Stories
Texans QB Savage out with concussion
Homeowner fatally shoots guest at NYE party after altercation
Young girl's service dog goes missing near Galleria
Pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game
Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017
Dog mauls owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the spotlight
Show More
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed'
One person shot, killed by deputies in SW Houston
New year, new laws take effect
At least 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Ex-husband of missing woman charged with murder
More News
Top Video
Lying on the ground can make you a better runner!
Mariah Carey bungles her NYE show, stops singing
Dog mauls owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed'
More Video