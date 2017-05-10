NEWS

Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop

Semi-automatic weapons were stolen from an Alvin gun shop for the second time. (KTRK)

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
For the second time in 16 months, an Alvin gun store is cleaning up after a smash and grab burglary.

Police are at R&G Guns gathering evidence after burglars made their way inside the store.

Detectives say around 3 a.m. someone backed a stolen truck into the door of the gun store.

At least 15 to 17 pistols and AR-15s were taken, according to investigators.

RAW VIDEO: Police investigate smash and grab at R&G Guns
Raw video shows police investigating a robbery at an Alvin gun store.



This same store was burglarized in nearly the exact same way in January of 2016.

A stolen truck was used in that burglary as a battering ram, and the suspects took off with several semi-automatic rifles.

That burglary led to a chase that ended behind a retirement community. The suspects ran away, but the guns were recovered.

This time the suspects left and the guns appear to be gone as well.

We're waiting to speak with officers to learn about what was taken in this smash and grab.

