BURGLARY

Thieves smash their way into popular Montrose coffee shop

New surveillance video shows theives burglarizing Siphon Coffee on West Alabama in Montrose.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're getting our first look at surveillance video that shows the burglary of a popular Montrose coffee shop.

The manager of Siphon Coffee said thieves broke in to the shop on West Alabama early Monday at 4:10 a.m.

The burglars smashed through the store's glass front doors and stole cash from their drawers and weekend deposit bags.

If you have any information about the suspects, you are asked to call Houston police.

Montrose is home to many coffee houses, but Siphon Coffee is one of the best

