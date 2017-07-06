NEWS

FIRST ON ABC13: Burglars slam truck into north Houston storefront and grab safe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A surveillance camera captured a truck being used to break into a north Houston store as part of a heist overnight.

Two people in hoodies are seen backing the Dodge Ram pickup into the storefront, damaging the door and creating an opening. One of the burglars is then seen dropping down behind the counter after climbing up over a glass enclosure. They then rummage through drawers for cash and locate the store's safe, which they carry off.

After grabbing the safe, the pair came back to take cigarettes. The heist takes less than a minute.

The break-in near Jensen and Sumpter happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The crime is another blow to the store's owner, who said his car was burglarized just days ago.

Houston police are investigating the burglary.

