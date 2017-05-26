NEWS

Thieves in church van smash their way into NE Houston store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in northeast Houston, where police said burglars used a church van to smash their way into a store.

The burglary happened on Ley Road, just three blocks away from White Rock Missionary Baptist Church.

That is where officers said the van was stolen, and then used to pry open the doors of the store.

Burglar bars were still attached to the back of the van when it was found.

Receipt tape was also found hanging out of the back of the vehicle.

A wrecker driver told Eyewitness News there is a big hole in the store. It was not immediately known what was taken from the shop.

Foti Kallergis will have new details for you on Eyewitness News at 6:30 a.m.

