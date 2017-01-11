NEWS

Deputies link two CVS smash and grabs in Harris County
EMBED </>More News Videos

Deputies investigating two separate robbery scenes at CVS stores in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating separate scenes where thieves crashed into the front doors of two CVS pharmacies in Harris County Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the two scenes are connected.

Deputies tell us that the driver of a light blue Chevy truck rammed into the front of the CVS on Barker Cypress and West Road around 2:45am, and that same thieves crashed into another location on FM 2920 about an hour later.



The stores are about 20 miles apart.

Deputies say at least three people were involved. They tried to take an ATM but were unsuccessful. It's unclear what they stole.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsrobberysmash and grabcrimecvsHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Chicago School Shutters After 800 Kids, 50 Staff Ill With Suspected Norovirus
Stars, Politicians React to Obama's Farewell Address
Attempted child kidnapping caught on camera
Questions remain after METRO bus kills pedestrian
More News
Top Stories
Questions remain after METRO bus kills pedestrian
Obama encourages US in farewell speech
Attempted child kidnapping caught on camera
Johnny Manziel selling selfies in Houston
Malnourished boy found locked in bathroom
Worker foils would-be robbers' alleged jewelry heist
Judge: SPCA must return seized Liberty Co. animals
Show More
Man arrested with pot, wanted to help sick granddaughter
Man gets prison for hit and run that killed minister and wife
911 operator speaks about taking call about her home
Reports: Ft. Lauderdale suspect canceled trip to NYC
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
More News
Top Video
Worker foils would-be robbers' alleged jewelry heist
Houstonians are bad at keeping their resolutions
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
Houston gold medalist Simone Biles graces SI Swimsuit Issue
More Video