Deputies are investigating separate scenes where thieves crashed into the front doors of two CVS pharmacies in Harris County Wednesday morning.Investigators believe the two scenes are connected.Deputies tell us that the driver of a light blue Chevy truck rammed into the front of the CVS on Barker Cypress and West Road around 2:45am, and that same thieves crashed into another location on FM 2920 about an hour later.The stores are about 20 miles apart.Deputies say at least three people were involved. They tried to take an ATM but were unsuccessful. It's unclear what they stole.