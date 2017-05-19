NEWS

Thieves caught on camera stealing 2 carts full of baby formula in Sugar Land

Baby formula bandits hit a grocery store on Highway 6 in Sugar Land.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Sugar Land police need your help to identify two men suspected of stealing dozens of cans of baby formula from an HEB on Highway 6.

Surveillance video shows the men pushing two shopping carts full of baby formula out of an emergency exit. Police say a car was waiting for the men on the other side of the door.

The stolen baby formula may be worth at least a thousand dollars, and police believe the suspects will attempt to resell the stolen formula.

Baby formula is a major expense for many new parents, with small canisters starting around $20. The high price and broad demand make it an enticing target for thieves.

"You don't know if it's been tampered with. You don't know how sensitive is to the heat -- you just have no way of tracking where that formula's been or if it's actually the same formula that's on the label," warned Nancy Madrid with Sugar Land Police Department.

Investigators believe the baby formula bandits have also hit stores in Missouri City and Harris County.

Anybody with information about the theft should contact authorities.

