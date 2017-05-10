Thief targets man spending hours with wife inside hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Bernice Beene and her husband, Dave, have been married for 24 years. The couple moved to Houston from Tennessee.
"She's one of a kind. She never met a stranger," said Dave Beene.
Bernice, with her husband by her side, had been battling an illness and was hospitalized at Houston Methodist Willowbrook.
Heartbreaking: Man at wife's ICU bedside finds truck stolen, home burglarized. One week later his wife died. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/2YzcGIdSnx— Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 10, 2017
She was in ICU when their neighbor called.
"Told me my dogs were running around in my backyard and my garage door going into the house was wide open," said Dave Beene.
After getting the call, Beene went to the hospital parking lot to head home and get the dogs.
"My truck was gone," he said.
Beene said his truck was stolen with some of their mail inside. He believes the suspects got their address from the stolen mail and headed to the home.
The thieves stole several televisions and let the dogs out, he said.
The burglary happened on April 30. Just one week later, his wife of 24 years died.
"I love her. I miss her," said Beene.
As he mourns the loss of his wife, he's also recovering financially from what was stolen from the life they built together.
"I've got to get the truck fixed. Then I've got to get burial expenses. Then I've got to get her back to Tennessee," said Beene.
Beene's co-workers got word of what happened. They created a GoFundMe account to help him with expenses.
"This has created such a tremendous burden on Dave, Bernice's husband, that we're doing everything that we can," said co-worker Bill Moore.
Dave said his truck was found, but it's still in the repair shop. It's the loss of his wife that will never be replaced.
"Lost my best friend," said Beene.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for any help finding the suspects in the burglary. They are also on the lookout for any large televisions that may turn up at area pawn shops.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff