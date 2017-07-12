NEWS

Surveillance camera catches thief in $200K watch heist at The Galleria

Surveillance video shows a thief in a $200,000 heist at the Macy's in the Galleria.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This is a big heist.

In just two minutes, a thief took off with more than $200,000 worth of watches.

The good news is it was all caught on camera from many angles, which could lead police to capture the culprit.

Video shows the thief walking up to the parking garage door at Macy's in the Galleria on Monday.

He pulls out a small hatchet and bashes out the door window before entering the store.

Watching the video, it becomes clear this thief had a plan.

Police said he went straight for the most expensive watches in the department store.

He snatched up as many time pieces as he could.

Police said he put it all in a bag and then vanished through the same doors he came in.

Right now, police believe this bad guy may be responsible for other high end burglaries in the Houston area.

There is not much of a description to go on, except the suspect was wearing all black.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Related Topics:
newsjewelry thefttheftmallinvestigationcrimesurveillance videoHouston
