Theft ring suspects had home full of merchandise

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable has arrested a married couple in a large organized crime theft ring.Authorities say spouses Julie and Andre Nguyen had stolen merchandise from Target, Home Depot, and Lowes valued at hundreds of thousands dollars.Each room of Nguyen's five bedroom home was filled ceiling high with stolen property. In addition, constables seized two vehicles from the home.Undercover officers were able to infiltrate the ring, during a three month criminal investigation.