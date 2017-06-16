NEWS

The Woodlands HS player Grant Milton moved to Conroe facility

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
After suffering a serious brain injury, The Woodlands High School football player Grant Milton has been transported to the Touchstone Neurorecovery Center in Conroe.

Grant was successfully moved to Touchstone Conroe Thursday. Touchstone is a post-acute facility meaning he no longer needs a full-time hospital environment.
According to a journal entry in Caringbridge.org by Grant's father, Miles Milton, they will be focusing on taking the foundation laid in acute care rehabilitation at TIRR and building on an even more intense therapy program for Grant.

"The first two years following a brain injury is the most significant time frame to make progress," wrote Miles. "God continues to provide for Grant. The proximity to The Woodlands is also a big plus. His friends will be much closer to him and we know he benefits from that interaction."
