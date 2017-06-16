NEWS

The Woodlands HS player Grant Milton moved to Conroe facility

EMBED </>More Videos

After suffering a serious brain injury, The Woodlands High School football player Grant Milton has been transported to the Touchstone Neurorecovery Center in Conroe. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
After suffering a serious brain injury, The Woodlands High School football player Grant Milton has been transported to the Touchstone Neurorecovery Center in Conroe.

Grant was successfully moved to Touchstone Conroe Thursday. Touchstone is a post-acute facility meaning he no longer needs a full-time hospital environment.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Woodlands HS senior remains hospitalized following emergency surgery after playoff game injury

According to a journal entry in Caringbridge.org by Grant's father, Miles Milton, they will be focusing on taking the foundation laid in acute care rehabilitation at TIRR and building on an even more intense therapy program for Grant.

"The first two years following a brain injury is the most significant time frame to make progress," wrote Miles. "God continues to provide for Grant. The proximity to The Woodlands is also a big plus. His friends will be much closer to him and we know he benefits from that interaction."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshigh school footballfootballsurgeryConroe
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says he is under investigation for firing James Comey
Bodycams capture daring rescue from Texas City Dike
How will Trump's policy on Cuba affect travelers?
Boss publicly shames teen who admitted stealing
Report: 7 missing from Navy ship after collision
More News
Top Stories
Bodycams capture daring rescue from Texas City Dike
2 dead in 2 separate shootings on NE side
Report: 7 missing from Navy ship after collision
Boss publicly shames teen who admitted stealing
Local health org retracts claim of 6 Zika cases
Police chase ends with innocent woman sent to hospital
How will Trump's policy on Cuba affect travelers?
Show More
Texas' first LGBT pride crosswalk coming to Montrose
Box of patient information found on street in Houston
President Trump announces new US-Cuba policy
Father goes missing in a river trying to save daughter
Here's what 18 tons of cocaine looks like
More News
Top Video
Bodycams capture daring rescue from Texas City Dike
Boss publicly shames teen who admitted stealing
Report: 7 missing from Navy ship after collision
2 dead in 2 separate shootings on NE side
More Video