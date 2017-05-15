The Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended Dr. Gregory Michael Gibbons, M.D., for drinking on the job with a BAC level of .293.On April 19, Gibbons was working a day shift at the CHI Baylor St. Luke's Emergency Center when co-workers noticed he was acting strangely. His co-workers said he exhibited clear signs of intoxication.A blood sample obtained from Gibbons during an evaluation came back positive for ethyl alcohol at a blood alcohol concentration of 0.293.Gibbons practices in Montgomery and The WoodlandsThe temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.