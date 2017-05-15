NEWS

The Woodlands doctor suspended for drinking on job with BAC level of .293

The Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended Dr. Gregory Michael Gibbons, M.D., for drinking on the job with a BAC level of .293.

On April 19, Gibbons was working a day shift at the CHI Baylor St. Luke's Emergency Center when co-workers noticed he was acting strangely. His co-workers said he exhibited clear signs of intoxication.

A blood sample obtained from Gibbons during an evaluation came back positive for ethyl alcohol at a blood alcohol concentration of 0.293.

Gibbons practices in Montgomery and The Woodlands

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Unprecedented global cyberattack 'an urgent call' to action, homeland security adviser says
Student, teacher critically injured after bus overturns in Maryland
It might be a little tougher to grab an Uber today
We've partnered with Community Impact Newspaper
More News
Top Stories
9-year-old injured after men shot up Houston home
It might be a little tougher to grab an Uber today
Suspect in Houston dancer's killing now on the run
BEWARE of worldwide cyberextortion attack
'Thank you for your love': JJ Watt reads letter to mom
Public upset over veteran's visitation with no coffin
25 hurt in charter bus that crashed in Maryland
Show More
Beauty and brains: Federal scientist crowned Miss USA
Frightening: 1 in 3 homeless teens will be paid for sex
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
3 new shows coming to Smart Financial Centre
14 year old graduate becomes youngest ever at TCU
More News
Photos
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages come out for Game 6!
More Photos