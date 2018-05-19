The unforgettable moment Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle

EMILY SHAPIRO
As Prince Charles walked his new daughter-in-law Meghan Markle down the second half of the aisle at St. George's Chapel, the beaming bride was walking calmly and confidently on the arm of the next King of England.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, had escorted the bride to the church before Markle walked the first half of the aisle on her own.

Prince Harry, who stood at the altar with his best man, older brother Prince William, spoke with his new bride as she arrived, laughing at one point.

Markle then handed off her bouquet to a young bridesmaid before the ceremony began, during which the young prince and his bride held hands.

Markle, 36, asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle because her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., who lives in Mexico, did not attend the wedding due to health concerns.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
Show More
Survivor speaks about being shot in head at Santa Fe HS
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe HS shooting
'Time to try something new': Gene Wu writes passionate tweet after shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
More News