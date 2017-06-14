NEWS

The Menil Collection closing for renovation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A portion of the Menil Collection will be closed for eight months next year while its pine floors are sanded and refinished, according to a spokesperson at the museum.

After 30 years of use, the floor will be restored to the appearance it initially had when the building first opened. During this renovation, the Menil will also complete an update of its fire detection sensors.

The work is scheduled to begin Feb. 26.

The Menil Collection will temporarily close its historic, Renzo Piano-designed main museum building at 1533 Sul Ross St, while the other art buildings, bookstore and green spaces will remain open to the public. These buildings will continue to operate during regular hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. The Bistro Menil's hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Menil Collection is an art museum located in Houston. The main building houses the permanent collection and special exhibitions. It anchors a campus with three other museum buildings: two dedicated to single artists and the third to installation projects. A fourth for a drawing institute is under construction.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
newsmuseumsconstructionHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Paternity suit claims Denny's suspect had drug, anger issues
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opened fire at congressional baseball practice
4 killed, gunman dead in shooting at SF UPS facility
Inmates escape after killing 2 officers during prison transport
Rep. Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice
More News
Top Stories
Rep. Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice
What we know about suspect in congressman shooting
Paternity suit claims Denny's suspect had drug, anger issues
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
Teen dies after being shot by twin brother
4 killed, gunman dead in shooting at SF UPS facility
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
Show More
Members of Congress recount shooting at VA park
Shooting stirs memories of Gabrielle Giffords attack
Group of young robbers shoot cab driver in the stomach
CITYCENTRE developer has eyes set on Fifth Ward
5 ways to celebrate Trump's birthday in Houston today
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
More Photos