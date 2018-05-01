The 'Garden of Europe' is in full bloom in The Netherlands

MARYELLEN MCGRATH
Springtime brings flowering tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers to Keukenhof Gardens in Lisse, The Netherlands. The colorful tulips that have become symbolic of Holland are in their peak season every year in April and May.

This year's theme for Keukenhof 2018 is "Romance in Flowers." The gardens and pavilions show a spectacular collection of not only tulips, but also hyacinths, daffodils, orchids, roses, irises, lilies and many other flowers.

As far as the eye can see, millions of beautiful flowers in full bloom offer gorgeous vistas throughout the gardens. The park houses many early flowering species and the Willem-Alexander pavilion is already showing more than 500 varieties of flowering tulips.

Keukenhof is in the heart of what is called the Bollenstreek, or bulb region. A large flower parade through the region, called Bloemencorso Bollenstreek, is one of the largest in the world.

Keukenhof Park itself is one of the largest flower gardens in the world, with about seven million flowering bulbs planted every year. By the time the Keukenhof season concludes on May 13, the flower exhibition is expected to have received more than one million visitors from across the globe.
