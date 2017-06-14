Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Stretch Your Dollar
Turn to Ted
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Good News
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
DIGITAL DOC
History of the century old Congressional baseball game
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2098998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The Congressional Baseball Game has been played for a century (KTRK)
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 07:30PM
HOUSTON, Texas --
For the last century, Congressman have come together to play America's favorite game- baseball.
Learn how the game started and how it has evolved over the last 100 years.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
news
congress
baseball
Virginia
Houston
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
DIGITAL DOC
What to ask when choosing child care
Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty
More digital doc
NEWS
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
Report: Justice Dept. special counsel investigating Trump for obstruction of justice
Who is Steven Scalise?
More News
Top Stories
HPD: 10-month-old killed during shooting in SW Houston
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 minutes of terror in Virginia
Dog suffers injuries after abuse in Montgomery County
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
Active case of TB at George Bush HS, students to be tested
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
No shooter found after lockdown at Travis AFB
Show More
Robbery suspect kills dog during home invasion
Paternity suit claims Denny's suspect had drug, anger issues
Teen dies after being shot by twin brother
Man spent 12 hours clinging to pipe in Galveston Bay
4 killed, gunman dead in shooting at SF UPS facility
More News
Top Video
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting
Man spent 12 hours clinging to pipe in Galveston Bay
Pleasure Pier pays tribute to our first responders
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Stretch Your Dollar
Turn to Ted
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Good News
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston